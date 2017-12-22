Fuller bowls a perfect game against Afton; Bobcat boys go 6-2 for the week

Lady Bobcats finish the with a perfect 8-0

BAINBRIDGE – Bobcats Ed Fuller bowled a perfect 300 in Bainbridge-Guilford’s match against Afton on Monday as the boys team swept the Crimson Knight bowlers taking all three games and the pin total.

Fuller also bowled a 214 and 181 on the night giving him a series high 695 for his team. The Bobcats won all three games with scores of 746, 775, and 865.

On Tuesday, Fuller followed up his perfect game with another strong display of bowling as he recorded a series high 681. His game scores were 206, 226 and 249.