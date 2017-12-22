House narrowly passes short-term spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress, spending and the threat of a government shutdown (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Congress has voted to prevent a government shutdown as the House and Senate in rapid succession approved a stopgap spending bill to keep agencies running through Jan. 19.

The Senate's 66-32 vote sent the temporary funding bill to President Donald Trump with time to spare before a Friday midnight deadline. He has said he will sign it and encouraged lawmakers on Twitter to "keep our Government OPEN!"

The Senate vote followed a deceptively difficult 231-188 tally in the House that followed days of wrangling. Democrats generally opposed the measure, seeking protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The measure punts most of Capitol Hill's unfinished business until January, including immigration, a potential budget agreement and health care. Then, Democrats are poised to have greater influence.

———

5:20 p.m.

Congress has approved $2.1 billion in emergency aid for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fill a budget hole in the ailing private-sector Choice program that threatened to delay medical care for hundreds of thousands of veterans.

The money was included in the year-end temporary spending bill. It will avert a shutdown of Choice, which allows veterans to receive government-paid care from private doctors outside the VA system.

VA Secretary David Shulkin had warned that the program would run out of money next month, with a "dramatic impact" on veterans care if Congress didn't provide emergency money by year's end.

Congress is seeking to overhaul Choice, a campaign priority of President Donald Trump's. But lawmakers haven't been able to reach a longer-term agreement because of rising costs and concerns over privatizing VA.

———

5:15 p.m.

The White House says there's a "very good chance" that President Donald Trump will sign the Republican tax overhaul package into law on Friday.

Congress cleared the way for Trump to sign the tax law when it added language to a spending bill Thursday to ensure that signing the tax package before the start of 2018 won't trigger automatic spending cuts.