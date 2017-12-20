Vikings succumb to Lions in 69-31 loss Tuesday night

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

OTSELIC- The three headed beast of Connor Stafford, Caden Stafford and Shane Winters delivered a combined 41 points as the visiting Cincinnatus Lions took over the Otselic Valley Vikings and controlled the game from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Otselic Valley was overwhelmed on the defensive end as they struggled to keep the Lions scorers at bay. A fourth scorer emerged for Cincinnatus in Hunter Lewis who got in on the high scoring affair pitching in 10 points of his own.