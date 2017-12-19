Chenango United Way encourages community donations as campaign deadline nears

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 19th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – With less than two weeks remaining until the Chenango United Way's 2017 fundraising campaign deadline, CUW Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco says the organization is still about $87,000 short of its goal.

Consequently, Monaco is encouraging those in the Chenango County community who haven't donated yet to do so, thus helping ensure organizations within the area receive the critical funding they need.

"A lot of our corporate employee campaigns are coming in at or above goal, which is fabulous, but our general community campaigns this year are low," said Monaco. "We're trying to encourage the broader community outside of our business campaigns to remember to contribute this year."


