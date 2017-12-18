Lagoe scores 30, Marauders win third straight; Davis named to All-Tournament team

SHERBURNE – The Marauders’ Dawson Lagoe dropped 30 points in Friday’s match-up with the visiting Canastota Raiders as Sherburne-Earlville won their third straight game 75-66.

Lagoe made six three-pointers in the contest en route to his career high in the scoring column.

S-E’s pressuring defense in the first half helped the home team jump out to a 39-25 lead.

Canastota answered with 41 in the second half with behind 10 points from Edquen Brooks in the third and 13 by Hunter Znuji in the fourth.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome the Marauders’ as they tacked on another 36 points in the second half.

Hunter Lane added 19 to go along with Lagoe’s 30 for Sherburne-Earlville.

The Marauders (4-2, 1-0) will travel to Clinton on Tuesday for their second league game of the season. Game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Canastota: Darrin Fox 3 0-0-7; Nick Hluska 0; Hunter Znuji 6 0-0-19; Erick Marsh 0; Ken Cole 1 0-0-3; Roman Reed 0; Jim Warner 5 5-5-15; Edquen Brooks 8 4-8-20; Jacob Debrueque 1 0-0-2; Noah Gilgallon 0 0-1-0; Corey Evans 0 0-2-0. Totals: 25 9-16-66.

Sherburne-Earlville: Tyler Bigford 2 0-0-4; Sylas Swingle 3 1-3-7; Gabe Irwin 1 2-4-4; Kyle Cole 0; Hunter Lane 9 0-0-19; Nick Thurston 3 1-2-7; Ryan Asma 0; Ben Osborne 0; Owen Rodriguez 0; Dawson Lagoe 11 2-2-30; Ian Bowker 0; Alan Donnelly 2 0-2-4; Nathan Hadlock 0. Totals: 31 6-13-75.

C 11 14 21 20 – 66

SE 18 21 15 21 – 75

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (C) Fox 1, Znuji 4, Cole 1; (SE) Lane 1, Lagoe 6. Officials: Bennett and Green. JV: Canastota won 59-56.

Oxford 53, Hunter-Tannersville 50

MORRIS – Playing in the consolation game after a tough loss of the Morris tournament Thursday, Oxford took the win over Hunter-Tannersville 53-50 on Saturday afternoon.

Blackhawks’ Jason Davis led the team in the first half with 11 of his game-high 19 points. But in the second half, Hunter-Tannersville made a defense adjustment by double and triple teamming Davis, only allowing him to score from the free-throw line.