Arts & crafts center Christmas gift market

Frank Speziale photo

MORRIS – This year’s Christmas Gift Market will take place throughout the month of December and will feature a special

performance by The Bridges String Quartet.

The performance will be from 10 until noon on Saturday, December 16, at the Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, located at 124 Main Street, Morris.

The Bridges String Quartet has performed at the Art Center on several occasions, drawing in music lovers from around the area. The quartet has given their time and their audience donations to the Art Center’s Building Repair Fund. Members of the quartet include violinists Julie Koch from Morris, and Barbara Bonebrake from Oneonta, violist Jeane Bennett-O'Dea from Mt. Vision, and cellist Susan Andrus from Morris.