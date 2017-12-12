Santa's Secret Shoppe at Oxford Primary

By Jeanie Peterson

Sun Contributor

OXFORD – The twenty-fourth annual “Santa’s Secret Shoppe,” held on Saturday, December 2, in the United Church of Oxford (UCO) was a flurry of excitement! This event was orchestrated by the Brisben Doers, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, and the United Church of Oxford.

Together they organized a child’s and a separate adult’s shopping room, a refreshments room, and a bake sale room. There were three door prizes for the kids and one for the adults. Young shoppers, along with their parents, and other adults numbering well over 144, visited this unique Shoppe to do their gift buying for others –including their pets- at special kid-friendly prices!