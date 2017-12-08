Greene Legion news December 13-19

GREENE – The Greene American Legion Post had its annual Christmas Party with wives at Bonnies. Again, our thanks to Bonnies and others who help support our work.

If you know of a widow of a Veteran, please let Commander Bourque know. Last year, we identified five widows. We identified nine as this article was written, but there must be more. The Post will be getting something for widows and giving funds for Greene Vets in the Oxford Home. We want to thank anonymous folks who have given the Post donations so we can do more.

Last chance to buy before Christmas from the Greene Legion Post. We are selling "I Love Greene" License Plate Holders-Flags-Grave markers-Mugs with your Service Branch through Treasurer J Girton (656-8448). The idea of a Paver is to remember your loved one who served.

If you have a Greenite that is in the service or has served since 9/11 please call our Cdr so the name can be put on the 9/11 banner that rotates between Bonnies and the Silo. There is no cost to have a name added on the banner.