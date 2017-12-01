Family Planning in Norwich to offer free HIV testing next week

NORWICH – In observance of World Aids Day on December 1, Family Planning of South Central New York in Norwich will offer free HIV testing Monday through Friday next week.

Located at 5 Cortland Street, Family Planning will conduct free rapid HIV tests next week via a painless finger prick with results ready in just 20 minutes. Patients will also receive counseling on how to identify and reduce the risk of HIV infection.

"Even if you don't feel sick –– get tested," said Family Planning CEO Debra Marcus. "Early treatment is so important. It can help you live a longer, healthier life."

A release from Family Planning states one-in-eight people living with HIV are unaware of their diagnosis. People at risk of having contracted HIV include anyone who has had unprotected sex, shared needles, or has had a blood transfusion prior to 1985.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people aged 13-to-24 account for nearly one-in-five new HIV diagnoses.

Marcus added that if you have contracted HIV, treatment can make it less likely that you will pass HIV on to other people.

"We are encouraging people of all ages to take advantage of our free testing week," said Marcus. "Get tested. And know your status."

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer