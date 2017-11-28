Campbell sisters 33 points leads Franklin over Lady Blackhawks in season opener

OXFORD – Youth controlled the contest in Oxford on Monday night. Kayla and Marissa Campbell of the Franklin Purple Devils combined for 33 points, leading the way for their team in the win over the host Blackhawks 47-33.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

By the way––the two sisters are eighth graders.

Kayla Campbell scored 19 points, 15 coming from three-pointers, in the first half as Franklin rolled to a 32-18 lead. Marissa Campbell contributed five of her 10 points in the first quarter.

Oxford clawed back, closing the deficit down to nine points behind Freshman Karley Miller’s 14 points in the third quarter as they out scored Purple Devils in the quarter 8-5.