Campbell sisters 33 points leads Franklin over Lady Blackhawks in season opener

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 28th, 2017

OXFORD – Youth controlled the contest in Oxford on Monday night. Kayla and Marissa Campbell of the Franklin Purple Devils combined for 33 points, leading the way for their team in the win over the host Blackhawks 47-33.

By the way––the two sisters are eighth graders.

Kayla Campbell scored 19 points, 15 coming from three-pointers, in the first half as Franklin rolled to a 32-18 lead. Marissa Campbell contributed five of her 10 points in the first quarter.

Oxford clawed back, closing the deficit down to nine points behind Freshman Karley Miller’s 14 points in the third quarter as they out scored Purple Devils in the quarter 8-5.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook