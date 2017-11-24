Chenango Arts Council presents Carol of the King, The Irish Dance Spectacular

NORWICH-On Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 7 p.m., the Chenango Arts Council will once again play host to its much anticipated annual Christmas production featuring a feast of dizzying Irish dance, dazzling lights and a moving soundtrack that promises to kick off the holiday season and set the tone for the spirit of Christmas in Chenango County.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This season, internationally acclaimed production Carol of the King, The Irish Dace Spectacular brings a level of professional Irish choreography never before seen in our area, and already ticket sales from folks as far away as Boston and New England have purchased tickets to catch what is sure to be a Christmas spectacle not to be missed. In addition, the two act show will feature an brief intermission with concessions available for purchase.

A brief synopsis: Winter has fallen across the land. King Solomon and his kingdom prepare for the Christmas season celebration. While cold winds caress the landscape, one gust brought an unearthly chill not felt before. The dark sorceress Circe and her ghostly legion known as The Frost are upon the land. She has trapped the legendary King Solomon under her spell in an attempt to steal the throne and expel Christmas once and for all. Unable to free himself and carry forth the holiday spirit, hope remains lost for all those in the kingdom until now.