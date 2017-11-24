New York City man remanded back to jail after causing uproar in courtroom

NORWICH – A New York City man was remanded back to the Chenango County jail after being deemed incompetent to represent himself during his arraignment by Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr.

Steven Peterson, 37, of New York City, was in court on Wednesday for his arraignment, the third attempt since his arrest in May.

Judge Revoir said during the first attempt, Peterson was so disruptive and unruly he had to be removed from the courtroom. Peterson was not able to appear before the Judge for the second attempt because he was being disruptive in the holding cell.