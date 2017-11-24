Chenango benefits from USDA Loan

CHENANGO COUNTY – On November 9, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that Otsego County, Delaware County, Chenango County, and Schoharie County are set to receive a $5,113,000 federal loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program. Specifically, they will use the funding to help finance 7 new miles while also improving, 25 miles of line. The loan funding also includes $37,200 for smart grid projects.

“This federal investment is good news for Upstate New York,” said Senator Schumer. “These federal funds will help boost economic development while helping to ensure that these communities continue to be attractive places to live and do business. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue to fight to make sure that rural communities have the tools they need to build, protect and maintain their infrastructure.”