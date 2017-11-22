Two Afton residents arrested on crystal meth charges

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: November 22nd, 2017

AFTON – State Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of two Afton residents.

Matthew J. Mazepa, 36, and Taylor M. Quackenbush, 21, were arrested following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Chenango County. 

Thirty-one grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized when the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team searched 163 Sherman Hill Road in Afton. State troopers,the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State DEC helped execute the search warrant.


