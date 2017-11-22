Grants available for artists, teachers, art organizions

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council awards several types of grants available to artists, teaching artists, teachers, and arts organizations located in Chenango, Broome, and Otsego counties. 

The Decentralization Grants Program (DEC) offers two types of grants: Community Arts Grants (CA) and Arts Education Grants (AE). CA grants provide support for arts and cultural projects to community-based organizations, groups, collectives, and individual artists. These grants enable emerging artists and organizations to grow professionally and to enhance the cultural vibrancy in communities where they live and work. CA grants also provide support to develop, foster, promote, enhance, and increase community artistic endeavors that address cultural needs.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook