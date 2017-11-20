Chenango County Historical Society announces holiday celebrations

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) has numerous holiday celebrations planned for the coming weeks, and are welcoming all to join in on the fun.

On Saturday, November 25 CCHS will commemorate Small Business Saturday with extended hours, new gift shop offerings, and special holiday bazaar items for sale.

The museum’s extended hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., affording visitors an opportunity to shop local, find unique gifts for friends and loved ones, and support the local historical society. The museum also offers gift certificates for those who wish to support the society but are unsure what to buy.