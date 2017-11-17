Grand Jury indicts seven on charges including drugs, perjury, and DWI

NORWICH – A Chenango County Grand Jury met on Wednesday and decided to indict seven individuals on crimes including the sale and possession of drugs, driving while intoxicated, and perjury.

• Bradley M. Bishop was indicted on two charges, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

The first charge alleges that Bishop, during the month of September, in the City of Norwich, did knowingly and unlawfully sell the narcotic drug cocaine. The second charge alleges that Bishop, on or about September 29 possessed three envelopes containing the controlled substance heroin.

• David L. Marshfield was indicted on one count of aggravated driving while ability impaired with a child in the car, a class E felony.

The charge alleges that on June 19 in the Town of Guilford, Marshfield, while ability impaired by drugs, operated a 2002 Chevrolet Buick at approximately 9:30 a.m. on County Road 35 while having his 10-year-old son as a passenger. Marshfield also allegedly failed field sobriety tests and a toxicology report of his blood had positive results for amphetamine and methamphetamine.