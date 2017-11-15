Official results of last week’s close general election races

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Board of Elections unsealed absentee ballots and affidavits on Tuesday, determining the official results from the general elections on Tuesday, November 7. Listed are the results of the local races that were too close to call last week.

Norwich Town Council

It was revealed Tuesday that Stanley D. Foulds (R) and Debra A. Cubbedge (D) clinched the two vacant seats on the Town of Norwich Council after receiving 452 and 444 total votes respectively, beating out opponents Barbara E. Collins (D), who received 425 votes, and former Norwich supervisor David C. Law (R), who received 352 votes.

Cubbedge is the first woman to be elected to the Norwich Town Council, and also the first Democrat.

Town of Plymouth Highway Superintendent

Rodney A. Oakley (R) has won the race for Town of Plymouth Highway Superintendent, beating Donald D. Webster (D) by 17 votes.

Oakley received 199 votes to Webster’s 182.

Town of German Council (To fill two-year vacancy)

Edwin F. Zeeuw (R) wins the Town of German Council seat to fill a two-year vacancy, receiving 53 votes.

Democratic candidate Christopher Whitlock received 43 votes.

Town of McDonough Council (Any two)

John F. Tracy (D) and Corey Simpson (R) have clinched the two vacant seats on Town of McDonough Council, receiving 160 and 159 votes respectively.

Raymond E. Wakefield, Jr. (R) received 150 votes.

Town of Otselic Council (Any two)

Brian S. DeLee (R) received 142 votes and Eugene G. Wood (R) 117 to win the two vacant seats on Town of Otselic Council.

Jay C. Graham (D) and William F. Waltz (D) received 112 votes and 42 respectively.

(L-R) Chenango County Democratic Party Commissioner Carol Franklin, Chenango County Republican Party Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan, Board of Elections Deputy Democratic Commissioner Carly Hendricks (front), and Board of Elections Deputy Republican Commissioner Tina Oliverio (back) assist in the absentee ballot tallying process on Tuesday.