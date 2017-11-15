2017 Football Contest comes to a close after 10 weeks

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 15th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Evening Sun annual Football Contest brought many entries throughout the 10 week season. With this being my first year in charge of the contest, I enjoyed calling the winner every week to make their day. I also appreciated the feedback I received over the course of contest because it helped me form how the contest was reported each week as well as in the future.

Thank you to all people who submitted an entry throughout the 10 weeks, whether you submitted once or every week.

This year, we had one who picked a perfect entry (Janice Coleman of Norwich) and one person who won twice over the 10 weeks (Sylvia Figary of Norwich).


