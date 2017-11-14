Norwich man pleads guilty to drug related charge

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: November 14th, 2017

NORWICH – Appearing in Chenango County Court on Monday, a local homeless man pleaded guilty to burning meth in a campfire, a felony.

Steven M. Pighinni, 30, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an arrest made in June near the stone quarry in Norwich.

He has been held at Chenango County Correctional Facility since his arrest on $7,500 cash.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to a class E felony, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine, after he admitted burning the drug along with byproducts in a campfire.


