DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) Authorities say a report of a woman's kidnapping has led to the biggest cocaine bust in the Syracuse area's history.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office say a woman called 911 late on Nov. 3 to report that she had been beaten by her husband, then tied up and forced at knifepoint into the trunk of his car before managing to escape.