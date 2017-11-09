CCHS to open new Native American exhibit on Saturday

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society is excited to open a new exhibit focusing on the history and archaeological remains of Native America. You are invited to explore local history at the exhibit opening will be held on Saturday, November 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the museum campus at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.

This exhibit was developed in partnership with the Chenango Chapter of the New York State Archaeological Association. Club president David Moyer will be giving a lecture at 1:00pm on 12,000 Years of Native American Prehistory. This talk examines evidence of cultural change in the Chenango Valley beginning at the end of the Ice Age and continuing through the 12th Century.