Norwich man charged with vehicular assault changes not guilty plea on Monday

NORWICH –A Norwich man being held in the Chenango County Jail appeared in front of Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. on Monday to plead guilty to injuring another motorist after causing an accident while he was intoxicated.

Christopher L. McCoy, 37, pleaded guilty to charges concerning a two vehicle crash that happened in December 2016.

In court, Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said to McCoy, “You’re lucky to be alive, you’re lucky the victim is alive, and you’re lucky you’re not going to jail for 25 years.”