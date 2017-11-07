Chenango County XC: H-A’s Johnson qualifies for State Meet; Norwich boys place Ninth

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

CHENANGO FORKS- Every year the Section IV State Qualifying Cross Country meet has a slew of emotions surrounding it. With a New York State Championship berth hanging in the balance, the hungry harriers who lie on the cusp of excellence wait anxiously for their turn to hit the trails for one last race.

In the case of Harpursville-Afton’s Matthew Johnson, he’ll have one more race left to run in his high school cross-country career. Johnson is no slouch either in Section IV running circles as he’ll make his second appearance in the New York State Championships. The H-A Crimson Knight found his way into his second consecutive championship meet by taking a fifth place finish in the Class D race, finishing in a time of 17:19. In last year’s state meet, Johnson placed 64 in a time of 18:52, and will surely look to improve his placement from a season ago. Additionally, teammate Zach Swislosky placed 85 running to a time of 22:59.5 to complete his rookie year on the XC course for the Crimson Knights.