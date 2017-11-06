Congress hopeful Brindisi to speak at Chenango Change meeting Wednesday

NORWICH – Assemblyman for the 119th Assembly District and Congress hopeful Anthony Brindisi will be in Norwich Wednesday evening as the guest speaker at Chenango Change's monthly meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Chenango Change is a local organization striving to be, "an inclusive, grassroots movement of engaged citizens committed to providing Chenango County with opportunities and ideas that promote progressive values through community education, mobilization, and political action."

Brindisi will speak at the meeting about why he is running for Congress against incumbent Claudia Tenney in 2018, and he will take questions from attending community members to learn more about what issues are most important to residents of Chenango County.

Chenango Change meets the second Wednesday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Norwich

The UCC is located at 11 West Main Street in Norwich.

The meeting is free and open to the public.