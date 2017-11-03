6th annual Binghamton Polar Plunge at Bowman Lake Saturday

OXFORD - On Saturday, November 4, local Special Olympics athletes and coaches will join Law Enforcement Torch Run® in carrying the “Flame of Hope” to start the 6th Annual Binghamton Polar Plunge.

“We are very excited for our temporary location at Bowman Lake State Park. We appreciate Bowman Lake letting us use their fun and freezin’ location while Chenango Valley State Park is under construction," said Neil Cage.

Last year the Binghamton Polar Plunge raised over $21,000 with all proceeds helping to fund training and competition local Special Olympics athletes.