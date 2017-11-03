Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market kicks-off fourth season Saturday

OXFORD – This Saturday, the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market returns to St. Paul’s Parish House Community Center on Main Street in Oxford for its fourth season. The Market will be held on the first Saturday of every month, November thru April, from 10am to 1pm.

Throughout the winter months, over twenty local vendors will offer a wide variety of fresh produce and herbs; winter root vegetables; organic dairy products; free-range eggs; locally raised meat; freshly-made breads and baked goods; old-fashioned jams, jellies, and preserves; maple syrup; honey; small-batch natural soaps; and handcrafted items. All in keeping with the Oxford Winter Farmers' Market motto: "Our Soil, Our Hands, Your Neighbors."