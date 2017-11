Harpursville-Afton senior running back Josh Wilson is your Evening Sun Athlete of the Week.

Wilson is a member of the Hornets’ varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams––but his impact at Harpursville High School extends beyond the field and court.

Hornets’ Athletic Director Josh Quick said Wilson is a student who regularly visits the elementary school during the day to help the budding Hornets in their classes and play during recess.