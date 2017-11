NORWICH The 108 year old Monday Evening Musical Club (MEMC) is excited to present a free concert by MEMC Members and Area Music Teachers on Monday, November 6th, 2017. The concert will be at the United Church of Christ, 11 W. Main St. in Norwich, at 7:30 p.m.

The Club invites free will donations, all of which go to scholarship funds for Chenango County music students who plan to pursue music in college as a career.