BAINBRIDGE The Tri-County Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting in the Bainbridge Town Hall on Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the town hall's first floor meeting room, and will begin with a discussion of crucial issues in the state and nation. Another topic of discussion will be the three ballot initiatives appearing on the November 7 ballot, including further details on the vote for a NYS Constitutional Convention.