SHERBURNE – Hundreds of parents, students and community members lined the sidewalks Tuesday to help celebrate Sherburne-Earlville Elementary’s annual Halloween Parade.

Costumed students in grades K-5 lined up behind the S-E Elementary Marching Band before taking a walk around school grounds on a chilly, gray afternoon. The short parade route included a stretch by the middle school, where middle and high school students gathered to watch their successors pass by.