Norwich takes down Lady Wildcats in Section IV Class B play

NORWICH – The first two games split as each team was in full control of their set win but Norwich took the driver’s seat in sets three and four, leading them to a match win over visiting Johnson City in the Section IV Class B quaterfinal on Tuesday.

The Lady Tornando dominated the first set as Kalie Binelli controlled the serve for Norwich in 10 straight points, taking a 11-1 advantage early. Binelli drilled the kill for set point, giving the Purple a 1-0 game lead with a 25-10 win.

But the second set was all Wildcats. Johnson City went up 8-4 quickly in the second game. Norwich head coach Shelly Alger took a timeout to regroup her girls but the Wildcats continued to cruise. The Tornado start a comeback when the score was 24-13. However, needing only one point, the Wildcats placed a hard ball over to the Norwich side and they were unable to return it, giving Johnson City the game two win at 25-19.