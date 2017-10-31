Norwich Cross-Country places Fourteenth at STAC Championships

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

ONEONTA- The Norwich Purple Tornado cross-country team traveled to Fortin Park on Saturday, October 28 to take part in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championship. The STAC championship serves as the first of two scheduled championship meets that the Tornado will take part in this season.

For the Tornado varsity boys, Norwich placee 14th out of 16 teams, recording 366 points. Noah Bufalini started the scoring off for NHS running for a time of 18:42.5 over the 5K course, recording a 51th finish. Next for the Tornado was O’rion Slater, who finished out the race in 67th place in a time of 19:08.7. Stanton Baker finished in 90th place as the third NHS athlete to cross the line. Baker subsequently recorded a time of 20:04.3. John Matlack-Grey placed 95th out of the 125 runners as Norwich’s fourth runner, timing 20:21.4. Finishing in the century spot was Jacob Russell, who crossed the tape in a time of 20:33.9. Russell completed the NHS scoring as their fifth runner on the day. Zayn Harper finished right behind Russell placing 101st in a time of 20:35.1. Rounding out the top seven for the NHS crew was Andrew Meccariello who finished 120th in a time of 22:37.4.