Chenango United Way requests volunteers for Dental Task Force this week

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 30th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango United Way is seeking both adult and youth volunteers to pitch in with its Dental Task Force group this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The Chenango Dental Task force has collected over 4,000 toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, packets of floss, and toothbrush holders to give to all elementary school students in the county.

Volunteers are needed to help package the dental hygiene items into bags and then to separate the bags into boxes for each elementary school in the county, so that the items can be delivered to each school by Dental Task Force members in late November.


