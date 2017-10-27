Abbott accepts position working with the NBA

NEW JERSEY – Long-time Norwich teacher and coach Mark Abbott has accepted a position working with the National Basketball Association as a statistical auditor.

Abbott recently accepted the Special Projects position in the NBA's Basketball Operations Center located in Secaucus, NJ.

Abbott worked as a teacher and coach in the Norwich City School District from December 1981 until his retirement in June 2014. He coached the NHS boys varsity basketball team to two state titles in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Abbott and his wife, Tracy, now reside in Florham Park, NJ.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer