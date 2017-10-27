Halloween Safety: It's no trick

CHENANGO COUNTY – With Halloween fast approaching, the Chenango County Bureau of Fire reminds parents that the hidden dangers associated with costumes, treats and decorations can easily be prevented. Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith and the CCBF provide these tips to keep you and your family safe on Halloween.

Costumes

• When purchasing costumes, masks, beards and wigs, look for flame-resistant fabrics such as nylon or polyester, or look for the label “Flame Resistant.” Flame-resistant fabrics will resist burning and should extinguish quickly.

• Purchase or make costumes that are light, bright and clearly visible to motorists. For greater visibility during dusk and darkness, decorate or trim costumes with reflective tape that will glow in the beam of a car’s headlights. Bags or sacks also should be light-colored or decorated with reflective tape.

• To minimize the risk of contact with candles and other fire sources, avoid costumes made with flimsy materials and outfits with big, baggy sleeves or billowing skirts. Children should wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes. Oversized high heels are not a good idea as they can become a trip hazard.