Marauders Football snags first postseason win in over 50 years; upset 4-seed Jordan-Elbridge

The Citizen Photo

JORDAN – According to school officials, the 31-19 Marauder win marked the first football postseason victory for Sherburne-Earlville School District in more than 50 years during Friday’s Section III Class C football playoff game.

The win is in large part to Vincent Albertina and Lincoln Owen having a field day on the ground for the Marauders. Albertina had six yards shy of the 200-yard mark rushing on 28 carries while his colleague Owen ran for 188 yards on 18 carries.

But it was a true team effort on both sides of the ball.

In talking with S-E head coach Ed Holmquist Thursday afternoon, he stated that the keys to the game were going to be no turnovers while being disciplined on defense.

“They are much different than any of the opponents we have faced so far,” said Holmquist Thursday of his opponent, the Jordan-Elbridge Eagles. “They have a lot of formations and unique defensive schemes.”