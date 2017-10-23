Davis’ five goals paves the way for a VHCA Lady Crusaders victory

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 23rd, 2017

NORWICH – Friday night, the Valley Heights Crusaders hosted Corning Christian Academy for their last regular season game. The Lady Crusaders honored their lone senior and defensive player Grace DuVall before the contest.

The Lady Crusaders started slow in the first half. Until a Emily Davis goal at the 15 minute mark got things rolling for VHCA.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Lady Crusaders Macey Montgomery found Davis, who scored her second goal of contest making the score 2-0 going into the half time break.


