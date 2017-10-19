Republican committee congratulates Genute, but is unable to endorse him at meeting

NORWICH – The Chenango Republican County Committee held a meeting Wednesday to vote on endorsing Republican primary winner, Michael J. Genute, for Norwich City Judge, but the group was unable to hold a vote and attending members instead offered their congratulations to the candidate.

“The Chenango Republican County Committee met October 18 at 7 p.m. The meeting, which was not open to the public, was held at the Norwich Town Hall. A quorum was not present. No official business was conducted. Without a quorum, a formal endorsement for Mike Genute, the winner of the Republican Primary, was not possible,” said the group in a statement issued by Committee Member Matthew Caldwell after the meeting.

This is the second time in October the committee has scheduled a meeting to vote on endorsing Genute and were unable to get enough members to attend for a vote. Republican Chairman Tom Morrone, who was also at the meeting, explained that in order to hold a vote 51 percent of the members were needed under election laws.