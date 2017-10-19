Bobcats season ends in first round loss to Walton

WALTON – Three different Warriors scored as Walton defeated the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford 3-1 in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.

Warriors' Tommy Maguire scored the first goal of the contest at six and a half minutes in on his shot attempt to the lower corner passed by B-G goalie Xavier Cherniak.

Tacking on the second goal for Walton was Ben Conrow as he took a shot from outside the 18 yard box. Conrow's shot hit the upper corner of the net, just nine minutes after the Warriors' first goal.