Chenango County Harriers Compete at Whitney Point

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

WHITNEY POINT- On Tuesday, the Norwich Purple Tornado, Harpursville-Afton and Unadilla Valley Storm sent their respective athletes to compete at the annual Whitney Point Invitational. While Unadilla Valley and Harpursville-Afton did not bring a complete girls or boys team with them to the meet, the Norwich Purple Tornado brought a full boys team to the race.

The NHS boys placed sixth out of the nine teams in attendance, scoring 161 points. The first Tornado runner to score for his team was Noah Bufalini placing 16th in a time of 19:03.9. Zayn Harper was the next NHS harrier to cross the tape, finishing 32nd in a time of 20:29.3. John Matlack-Gray was the third finisher donning the purple and white with a time of 21:13.9 for a 41st place finish. Jacob Russell and Andrew Meccariello finished back to back of each other, with Russell placing 59th, and Meccariello claiming a 60th place finish. Russell ran a time of 22:42.7 and Meccariello found himself less than a second behind with a time of 22:43.4. This effectively completed the Norwich High School boy’s varsity race finishers for the invitational.