NORWICH Valley Heights boys soccer hosted Oswego Tuesday evening at Weiler Park. With the first game between these two teams ending in a 1-1 draw, both teams looked for a league win. But the stakes were higher for Valley Heights.

Winning would lock up second place in the league and allow the Crusaders to host home playoff game.

A highly contested match right from the start, both teams had opportunities denied by two goalkeepers who were in good form.