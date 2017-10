Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – This isn't the first year Sew Nice in Norwich has donated time and skill to make quilts for veterans, but this is the first year they're keeping it local.

Owner of Sew Nice Diane Marvin said, "We've done Quilts of Valor in the past and they've gone literally all over the world, and we thought it was time that we did something to honor our local veterans. Everyone who has worked on the project is really excited that we're keeping it local this year."