NORWICH – Norwich High School announced last week that three of its sophomores have been selected to represent the Tornado at the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference (HOBY) in spring 2018.

NHS students Carson Maynard, Elainna Jennings, and Matthew Giglio will join a group of select sophomore leaders from schools across 16 counties in Central New York at the conference where the trio will undergo an interactive weekend revolving around the theme of leadership.