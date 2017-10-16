NORWICH – As part of its 2017-18 performance and music series, the Chenango Arts Council is pleased to announce the Late Harvest Bluegrass Jamboree at the historic Martin Kappel Theater on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

This unique music performance brings a taste of two original Appalachian Bluegrass groups the Martin Kappel Theater stage for one night only. Hot Wings & Cold Feet, and Gary T & Company will share the spotlight bringing along with them the sounds of the great American Bluegrass songbook.

With roots originating in Orange County, foothills of the Appalachia, Hot Wings & Cold Feet have long since simmered their ambitions of going “big time” on the Bluegrass circuit. As fate would have it, the humbling reality of life and day jobs led to a case of “cold feet,” keeping the group firmly planted around the dooryard.

While the roster has changed over the years, the bands current lineup features front man Ken Klaiber leading on banjo and vocals. In 1987 Klaiber began frequenting the banjo and Bluegrass scene, and since then he has played with several local groups; bringing his 60-plus years of experience along. His wife, Nancy Klaiber, keeps time on the upright bass. She picked up interest in playing bass in about 1990, and has likewise played with several local groups.