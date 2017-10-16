UV’s George and Oglesby score, leading the Lady Storm to a MAC Conference title

Elvie Smith Photo

ONEONTA —Unadilla Valley looked to make their already great season even better Saturday, when they played in the MAC Conference Championship game against the undefeated Bulldogs of Delhi.

And they did just that, handing Delhi their first loss of the season at the perfect time, bringing home the MAC title in a close 2-1 victory, claiming their second MAC championship in three years.

Delhi struck first at the 27:58 mark left in the first half when Olivia Wakin let her shot fly shot. UV goaltender Meegan White couldn’t stop the Wakin shot, giving the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.