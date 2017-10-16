Trojans take down Delhi for 3-0 2017 MAC Championship

ONEONTA – Home or away means nothing to the Greene Trojans Boys Soccer team of 2017, who earned themselves the MAC Championship this past Saturday.

Technically playing as the away team, Greene traveled over the hill to play state-ranked Delhi of Class D at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta on Saturday.

Three Greene players scored in the championship game, and the Trojans easily disposed of the Bulldogs at 3-0 – proving to all present, why Greene is currently ranked second in New York State for Class C boys soccer.

At the half, Greene managed to hold a nice 2-0 lead over Delhi, a team who is no stranger to wins on the season as they are currently ranked 20th for Class D boys soccer.