S-E Boys Soccer finishes regular season with win at Canastota

Megan Rodriguez Photo

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

CANASTOTA- Playing in their final league of the year, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders boys’ soccer team picked up a road win against the Red Raiders of Canastota by a score of 3-2. The visiting Marauders carried with them a lucky charm; Owen Rodriguez. Rodriguez provided his best performance of the season to date as he scored all three of the S-E goals.

Once the contest began, it was hard for Rodriguez to stay off the scoreboard. Just 13 minutes into the match, Rodriguez took full advantage of Canastota’s Zach Blachard mismanagement of the soccer ball, delivering a put-back off of a denied Kyle Cole attempt to put the Marauders up 1-0 early in the game. From there, the hometown team buckled down, driving in two of their own goals to claim a 2-1 lead, with goals from Kyle Musachio and Adam Burbank.