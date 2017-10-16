Warriors repel the Storm, hand UV their sixth consecutive loss

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 16th, 2017

WALTON – An ever-deadly rushing attack from Unadilla Valley football, proved to be no match for the Walton Warriors, who crushed UV at 52-14.

While the UV Storm put up a respectable 220 rushing yards on 34 attempts, Walton surely was ready to one-up the road squad when they smashed the ball ahead 31 times for 285 yards combined. Walton completed two of their three passes for 74 yards, while UV failed to complete any of their six attempts.

At the half, Walton had climbed to a 45-6 lead – a hole that the UV offense couldn’t climb out of with no passing game to speak of, and a defense that was sliced through like butter all season long.

The Warriors were playing with passion, celebrating their nine graduating seniors prior to the start of the Class D Division V contest on Saturday, October 14.

That passion led the Warriors on a rampage, scoring 45 unanswered points – until UV’s Dante Dye capped off a nice drive with a 34-yard scamper to put the Storm on the board.


