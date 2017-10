HARPURSVILLE – The Harpursville Hornets volleyball team has struggled in 2017, but when it came to their Thursday night match-up with Greene, the Hornets gave it their all in an attempt at taking that ever-so sought-after win.

This effort fell short on Thursday; an effort that moves Harpursville-Afton’s 2017 volleyball team to the dreaded 0-10 mark.

Greene came to town and after conquering the fight in Harpursville-Afton, the Trojans were able to take the 3-0 win.